Whitley County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Bell County reports two new COVID-19 deaths











The Whitley County Health Department announced 19 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,049.

There are currently 142 active cases, of which four are currently hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 50, placing it in the red zone.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced two additional COVID–19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 23.

No details on the individuals were released.

Bell County’s last COVID–19 related death was reported on Oct. 14.

Bell County announced 17 new individual cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,017.

There are currently 189 active cases, of which, eight are hospitalized.

There are two active cases in long term care facilities and three at the Bell County Forestry Camp.

With the new cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 88.4, placing it in the red zone.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 35 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total 1,849.

There are currently 607 active cases in Laurel County.

That is a sharp decrease from Monday, as officials noted on Tuesday that 107 cases have been recovered.

While none of the newest cases are hospitalized, officials noted that six previously reported cases are now hospitalized, bringing the number of hospitalized to 30.

“We also believe we will be able to remove some of the cases on our hospitalized list but still need to confirm their status before doing so,” officials noted.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 51.7, placing it in the red zone.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced 20 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,005.

There are currently 190 active cases in the county.

With the new cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 28.9, placing it in the red zone.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,120 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total 124,646.

Beshear announced 14 additional death, bringing the death toll to 1,590.

There are 1,189 people currently hospitalized, of which, 286 are in intensive care.

According to the COVID–19 incidence rate map, all 120 of Kentucky’s counties are either in the orange or red zones.

Monroe County in south central Kentucky has the highest incidence rate at 159.6. Owen County in northern Kentucky has the lowest incidence rate at 11.8.