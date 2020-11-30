Whitley County reports 16th COVID-19 fatality Monday











The Whitley County Health Department reported the county’s 16th COVID-19 fatality Monday. No details were announced about the new fatality.

The Whitley County Health Department reported its 15th COVID-19 fatality on Nov. 12.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases Monday, three new cases Sunday, seven new cases Saturday, and 37 new cases Friday, 16 new cases Wednesday, and 21 new cases Tuesday. (Friday’s cases presumably also include Thursday’s cases as well.)

Whitley County has had a total of 1,366 COVID-19 cases.

Whitley County has 172 active cases, including nine people who are hospitalized, and 1,178 cases have been released from isolation.

Out of the 1,366 Whitley County cases, 125 patients were under the age of 18, 116 patients were ages 18-20, 246 patients were ages 21-30, 176 patients were ages 31-40, 190 patients were ages 41-50, 177 patients were ages 51-60, 130 patients were ages 61-70, 111 patients were age 71-80, and 95 patients were over age 80.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 148 new COVID-19 cases ranging from Friday through Monday, three of whom are hospitalized. Four of the cases occurred in congregate settings.

Two previously reported cases are now hospitalized, according to a release by the Laurel County Health Department.

“Since Thursday was a holiday, we knew our Friday numbers would be a little higher. We recovered 204 additional cases today,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in Monday’s release.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 31 new cases Sunday, 20 new cases Saturday, 67 cases Friday (Thursday’s cases included), 45 new cases Wednesday, and 32 new cases Tuesday.

Monday’s new cases include: a 69-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 54-year-old female, a 24-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 37-year-old female, a 66-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, a 49-year-old male, a 67-year-old female, a 12-year-old male, a 54-year-old male, a 21-year-old male, a one-year-old female, a 91-year-old female (hospitalized), a 38-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, a 39-year-old male, a 27-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, and a 38-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 2,519 COVID-19 cases, including: 1,557 recovered cases, and 936 active cases, of which 29 are currently hospitalized. A total of 12 of the active cases occurred within congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being confirmed on Nov. 25.

Out of the 2,519 Laurel County cases, 279 patients were under the age of 18, 525 patients were ages 18-30, 400 patients were ages 31-40, 380 patients were ages 41-50, 369 patients were ages 51-60, 301 patients were ages 61-70, 187 patients were ages 71-80, and 78 patients were over age 80.

A total of 29,644 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Nov. 30.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including two cases involving children, 22 new cases Wednesday, and 23 new cases Tuesday. (Monday’s total number of cases presumably includes all the cases reported from Nov. 26-Nov. 30.)

Knox County has had a total of 1,253 COVID-19 cases, including 189 active cases.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 13 new cases Sunday, eight new cases Saturday, nine new cases Friday, 29 new cases Thursday, 11 new cases Wednesday, and 11 new cases Tuesday.

Bell County has had a total of 1,276 COVID-19 cases with seven people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 59-82.

Bell County currently has 189 active individual cases, and three active long-term care cases.

The Bell County has reported 24 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death occurring on Nov. 18. All deaths have ranged in age from 62-97.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 547 COVID-19 cases in McCreary County as of Nov. 29.

Currently, there are 114 active McCreary County cases. Eight cases are hospitalized and the remainder are in self-isolation. A total of 432 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious, and there has been one McCreary County COVID-19 fatality.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, typically doesn’t post updates on its cases until early to late evening. This is why the previous day’s totals are posted in this story.)

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,124 new COVID-19 cases, and 12 new COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 2,803 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 new COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 2,437 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 new COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide there have been 179,041 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,908 total deaths from the virus. A total of 2,790,462 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 28,281 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.