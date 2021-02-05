Whitley County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 14 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,137.

There are currently 211 active cases, of which 14 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 58.3.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 21 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,896.

Three of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 149 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 65.1.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 18 additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,520.

There are currently 149 active cases, of which six are hospitalized.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 46.6.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 52.2s Friday.

(Editor’s note: As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Laurel County Health Department had not posted it’s daily COVID-19 update on its Facebook page or website.)

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,261 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 374,268

Beshear reported 50 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,971.

Beshear said 1,318 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 330 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 98 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.

Butler County has the highest incidence rate at 82.1.