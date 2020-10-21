Whitley County reports 11th COVID-19 fatality Tuesday











The Whitley County Health Department reported one new COVID–19 related death on Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 11.

Officials said the individual was an adult, but declined to release further details.

This marks the third such death over the last week. One was reported last Thursday and the second was reported last Friday.

Officials announced 20 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 758.

There are 156 active cases, of which five are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s daily COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 32.3, which is in the red zone.

The Knox County Health Department reported seven new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 757.

Two of the new cases involve children, according to officials.

There are currently 178 active cases

Knox County reported three new deaths over the last week, which occurred on Oct. 14.

With the new cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 31.2, placing it in the red zone.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,260.

There are currently 445 cases, of which 16 are hospitalized.

Laurel County reported two additional COVID–19 related deaths within the last week, both of which occurred on Oct. 14.

There have been 10 deaths in Laurel County.

With the new cases reported on Tuesday, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 26.1 placing it in the red zone.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 620.

There are 62 active cases, of which two are hospitalized.

Bell County reported one new death over the last week, which occurred last Thursday. There have been 21 COVID–19 related deaths in Bell County.

With the new cases, Bell County’s daily COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 30.7, placing it in the red zone.

According to state officials, there have been 89,544 COVID–19 cases in Kentucky, of which 1,342 have proven fatal.

There are currently 776 people hospitalized, of which 202 are in intensive care.