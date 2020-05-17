Whitley County reports 11th COVID-19 case; Bell County its first case











The Whitley County Health Department reported the county’s 11th confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday afternoon.

The person is isolating at home.

10 of the 11 cases have been released from isolation.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 11 Whitley County cases, two patients are ages 18-30, three patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

The Bell County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 case Saturday, but has provided no further details.

Knox County

Knox County reported its eighth COVID-19 case Friday, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County’s first six COVID-19 cases have all be released from isolation.

Out of the first seven Knox County cases, one patient is under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and one patient was ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The age range of the most recent patient has so far not been released.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s 21st COVID-19 case was reported on May 8.

Out of the 21 cases, two are deceased, 15 have fully recovered, and four cases are active.

Among the active cases, all four are self-isolating at home.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients are ages 18-30, five patients are ages 31-40, one patient is age 41-50, three patients are ages 51-60, seven patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Other cases

Last Saturday, McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case, but all 13 cases have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 7,688 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 334 deaths from the virus. At least 129,405 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website. No statewide COVID-19 update was provided Sunday, and Sunday’s numbers will be released at the governor’s 5 p.m. news conference Monday.