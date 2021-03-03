Whitley County only reports two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday











The Whitley County Health Department announced only two additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,376.

There are currently 96 active cases of which five people are hospitalized. A total of 3,248 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 37.4.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported six new individual COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,777.

There are currently 70 active individual cases, of which five people are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department has announced a total of 38 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 26.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 29.6.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Wednesday that 14 new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which includes five cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,189.

There are currently 104 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 44.0.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department is no longer releasing COVID-19 numbers Tuesday through Friday, and instead is issuing a weekly COVID-19 update every Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 23.7 Wednesday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,175 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 407,373.

Beshear reported 33 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,704.

Beshear said 680 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 175 are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 17 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Lyon County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 200.1. Caldwell County has the second highest rate at 140.1. Taylor County has the third highest rate at 53.2. Monroe County the lowest incidence rate at 2.7.