Whitley County only reports five new COVID-19 cases Thursday; lowest increase in nearly three months











For the first time in nearly three months, the Whitley County Health Department only reported a single-digit increase in the number of additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The Whitley County Health Department announced five additional COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,200. The last time Whitley County reported a COVID-19 case increase in the single digits was Nov. 20.

There are currently 132 active cases of which 11 people are hospitalized. A total of 3,042 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 44.9

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced seven additional individual COVID–19 cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total to 2,590.

There are currently 114 active individual cases and one active long-term care case, of which 10 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 19-88.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 41.2.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department was closed Thursday due to inclement weather, and as of 5 p.m. no COVID-19 update had been posted to its Facebook page or on its website.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 55.9 as of Thursday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Knox County

Due to inclement weather, the Knox County Health Department was closed Thursday, and will not be providing a daily update.

Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 35.8 as of Thursday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,880 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 384,903.

Beshear reported 36 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,211.

Beshear said 1,142 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 278 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 93 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Allen County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 98.8. Allen County has the second highest incidence rate at 98.5. Robertson County has the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.