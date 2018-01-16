Whitley County officials: No state of emergency declared













Whitley County officials are advising that no state of emergency has been declared.

Amber Owens at Judge-executive Pat White, Jr’s office said a Facebook post from 2016 announcing the state of emergency and the opening of warming shelters has been shared multiple times today.

“If we were to do so, we would post on the county’s social media outlets and notify local media,” Owens said.

Owens said she has since deleted the old post.

In addition, Owens has attempted to respond anytime she has seen the post shared to let citizens know the information is outdated.