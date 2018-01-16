Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County officials: No state of emergency declared

Posted On 16 Jan 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

Whitley County officials are advising that no state of emergency has been declared.

Amber Owens at Judge-executive Pat White, Jr’s office said a Facebook post from 2016 announcing the state of emergency and the opening of warming shelters has been shared multiple times today.

“If we were to do so, we would post on the county’s social media outlets and notify local media,” Owens said.

Owens said she has since deleted the old post.

In addition, Owens has attempted to respond anytime she has seen the post shared to let citizens know the information is outdated.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

One person killed in Monday wreck on U.S. 25W

Posted On 15 Jan 2018
, By
0

Six more people file to run for office in Whitley County

Posted On 10 Jan 2018
, By
0

Unemployment rates decline in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties

Posted On 10 Jan 2018
, By
0

New programs designed to ready children for kindergarten

Posted On 10 Jan 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal