Whitley County now seeing incidence rates of COVID-19 slowly decreasing











The Whitley County Health Department announced 11 additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,745.

The health department reported 15 new cases on Jan. 16, 20 new cases on Jan. 17, and 10 new cases on Jan. 18.

There are currently 198 active cases, of which 10 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 56.3.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 33 additional cases of COVID–19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 4,881.

The health department reported 27 new cases on Jan. 16, 21 new cases on Jan. 17, and 37 new cases on Jan. 18.

The health department also reported two additional deaths bringing the total to 28.

There are currently 84 individuals hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 79.9.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 56 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,445. Ten of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 143 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 81.2.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 21 additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,283.

There are currently 152 active cases, of which six are hospitalized.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 75.2.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,250 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 330,907.

Beshear reported 27 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,194.

Beshear said 1,633 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 442 are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Menifee and Wolfe counties are orange zones.

Robertson County has the lowest incidence rate at 6.8 which means that it is in the yellow zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate at 365.

Grim news

“I come to you today as our country passes a grim milestone of losing 400,000 Americans to the coronavirus. That is a staggering loss. It’s so large it’s hard to actually see it in your mind, to process how big it is,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “You could fill up both UK and UofL stadiums three-and-a-quarter times and that would represent the number of lives, the number of people that we have lost in America.”

During his press conference, Beshear said 332,450 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 221,440 doses have been administered. Of the doses administered, 36,970 have been given to long-term care facility residents and staff.

Kentucky is now administering the vaccine faster than the federal government is sending it new doses, said Beshear. The state expects to receive 56,175 new doses next week. Kentucky has been recognized as one of only nine states that have administered more than half of the doses they’ve received.

“Right now, we can’t guarantee that every pharmacy across Kentucky gets vaccine, because we don’t have enough supply. That’s why today I formally requested from Operation Warp Speed that the federal government double the amount of vaccine we receive every week,” said Beshear. “We are proving we can get it out there. We are proving that we are efficient. We are proving that we can get it into people’s arms.”

Beshear also announced Kentucky hospitals will receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually to help advance the quality of care of Medicaid members and provide a stable base for hospitals that will extend beyond the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said, “This is an opportunity for Kentucky to really take a step forward in coverage for our fellow Kentuckians, for improving the quality of care and for paying hospitals what we should.”

Kentucky Hospital Association President and CEO Nancy Galvagni said, “Our hospitals are proud to offer high-quality care close to home. And this program that CMS approved will help them continue to meet that goal. This enhanced funding will be crucial to our hospitals for upgrading equipment, for retaining their employees and covering the cost of providing quality care for their communities.”

Vetoes announced

During his press conference Tuesday, Beshear also announced his decision to veto five bills including House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1.

Beshear said that in addition to widespread support from Kentuckians, Senate Bill 1 interferes with the Governor’s power and constitutional responsibility to confront emergencies; allows the General Assembly to exercise power outside of session and forces the Governor to call it back into session in the event of an emergency; and, the bill provides an inferior executive officer, the Attorney General, the power to approve or disapprove of the Governor’s decisions.

Additionally, Beshear said Senate Bill 1 would also be costly for taxpayers. If the General Assembly approved the Governor’s emergency action in 30-day increments, with no Saturday meeting days and five days to pass a bill or resolution through both chambers, special sessions would cost $65,000 per day. That would be $325,000 per five-day session and $3.25 million for 10 sessions.

Beshear stated that House Bill 5 is unconstitutional as well, because it would: “…prevent [the Governor] from executing new laws passed by the General Assembly or the United States Congress that require new or different governmental structures to carry out. It would also disqualify the Commonwealth from federal grants that may require a new office or commission.”