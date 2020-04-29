Whitley County now has six COVID-19 testing sites











There are now six locations in Whitley County where you can get COVID-19 testing, but none of the sites offer free testing, according to the Whitley County Health Department.

“None of the testing at local healthcare provider offices is free. Those are providers that have acquired their own test supplies and decided to offer it on site. However, there are a few options. If the person has insurance, copays and deductibles are waived. If they don’t have insurance they should apply for Medicaid. Because of COVID-19, there is a fast, very short application online,” said Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein.

The link to the application for temporary Medicaid is at https://medicaidpeform.chfs.ky.gov/GenLogEX/Detail.aspx?TK=103&ITEM=0.

“This is available if you live in Kentucky, don’t have insurance, and are under the age of 65, regardless of income. It is good for temporary coverage that ends June 30, 2020, unless they submit a regular Medicaid application,” Rein added.

The testing sites are at the following locations, including:

Corbin Pediatrics (528-9700) – 57 Summit Drive, Corbin.

Trinity Family Health (280-4212) – 205 S. Kentucky Street, Corbin.

Care Now (549-0123) – 65 N. US25, Williamsburg.

Dayspring Health (423-784-5771) – 402 Cumberland Avenue, Williamsburg.

Williamsburg Family Medicine (549-2930) – 475 N. US25, Williamburg.

Baptist Health Corbin ­– testing facility at 222 Corbin Center Drive, Corbin. (Must have an order from a healthcare provider before making an appointment at this location.)

In order to get tested, you must call first for directions. An appointment is required, and no walk-ins are allowed.

Most of the places also require you to feel ill in order to get tested, according to a Whitley County Health Department Facebook post.

There may be locations outside Whitley County that will test you without having symptoms. Visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website at https://chfs.ky.gov/…/Pa…/COVID-19-Drive-Thru-Locations.aspx for more information.

Test results can take two to 10 days, and you must quarantine while you wait, according to the health department.

All licensed healthcare providers can write an order for a test and send you to Baptist Health Corbin. The facilities listed here will take the test sample at their office.