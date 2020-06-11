Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County man gets 40 months for cyberstalking federal witness, making false statement to federal agent

Posted On 11 Jun 2020
A Whitley County man, who pleaded guilty in February to federal charges of cyberstalking a witness in an ATF investigation, and making false statements to a federal agent, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Kenneth Andrew Dodd, 28, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert E. Wier Monday in U.S. District Court in London for formal sentencing.

Dodd was sentenced to 40 month on each count, to be served concurrently.

Following his release from prison, Dodd must serve two years of supervised release.

Dodd was charged via a felony information filed on Feb. 12.

Dodd pleaded guilty to the charge at his appearance in court that same day.

According to the plea agreement, Dodd had obtained a summary of an interview U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents had conducted with the witness that provided information on multiple drug and firearms trafficking suspects and posted it to Facebook.

“The post elicited numerous comments, which referred to Victim 1 as a “rat,” weak hearted whore,” and other terms,” the plea agreement stated noting that the post also identified Victim 1’s children.

“The Defendant’s Facebook ‘Friends’ included numerous individuals in the ‘meth game,’ meaning the Defendant knew these individuals to be engaged in methamphetamine trafficking and were familiar with Victim 1,” the plea agreement states adding that Dodd also distributed the interview via Facebook Messenger.

The plea agreement also noted that Dodd knowingly made false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements when he denied having a Facebook Account to AT Special Agent Todd Tremaine on two occasions.

