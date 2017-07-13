By Dean Manning

A Whitley County man was pronounced dead at the scene after his boat struck a rock in Laurel Lake Wednesday night.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the incident occurred near Grove Marina about 11:30 p.m.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley identified the man as 60-year-old Leonard Lawson of Corbin.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene off of Bee Creek Road after the man reportedly ran his fishing boat into a rock near an island just outside of the marina.

“We were assuming that last night,” Moses said when asked if there was another person there. “Later on, we were able to confirm he was by himself.”

Minutes after the man went into the water, people on another nearby boat were able to locate the body floating in the water and bring it to the dock.

Croley pronounced Lawson dead at the scene.

Croley added that there was nothing at the scene that leads officials to believe either drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Croley said he is awaiting the results of a toxicology test to confirm that.

No autopsy is being performed.

Woodbine Search and Rescue, Oak Grove Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Whitley County EMS also responded to the scene.