By Dean Manning

A Whitley County man has been charged with attempted murder after sheriff’s deputes say he entered a Rockholds home and shot a man Friday morning.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Wagers of the Faber community is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond while the 43-year-old victim remains at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Sheriff Colan Harrell said the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was struck in the thigh with a blast from a 12-gauge shotgun.

“They were about four to eight feet apart,” Harrell said adding the shotgun was loaded with midrange shot.

Harrell said Wagers allegedly went to the residence on Barton Hollow Road off of Ky. 26 about 4 a.m. and confronted the victim before pulling the trigger.

Harrell said it remains undetermined what the confrontation was about, or, even, how the two men knew each other.

“We are still waiting to speak with the victim and the witness,” Harrell said adding both are at the hospital.

“We have no indication that anyone else was involved,” Harrell added.

Wagers reportedly fled the scene and following an investigation by Lt. Dennis Foley, he was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Old Corbin Road about 10 a.m.

Wagers has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No court date has been set.