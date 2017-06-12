By Dean Manning

Whitley County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to identify the man who broke into a vehicle outside a home on Browning Acres Road Sunday morning.

According to Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling the individual walked up the driveway of the home and got into the truck to take several high dollar video cameras, ammunition and hunting gear.

“It was hundreds of yards off the main road,” Bowling said of the area where the truck was parked.

Bowling said video surveillance from the proper shows the male suspect wearing shorts, a baseball style cap and flip flop sandals as he walks along the driveway.

The video may be seen by clicking on the following link https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frick.cobb.98%2Fvideos%2F1574722809247069%2F

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact Whitley County E911 at 549-6017.

Callers may remain anonymous.