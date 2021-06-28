Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Judicial Center closed because of water damage

Posted On 28 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The Whitley County Judicial Center is expected to be closed this week due to a water leak.

 

Clerk Gary Barton said the building has suffered significant damage from the leak that poured water into his office.

 

The staff in Williamsburg will be working from home. The clerk’s office in Corbin will continue to operate normally for those needing to renew driver’s licenses, file paperwork and do other business.

 

 

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

District, Circuit Court closures extended through May 31

Posted On 15 Apr 2020
, By
0

Tasered Nancy man gets four months for resisting arrest

Posted On 08 Dec 2016
, By
0

Judicial center escape attempt goes nowhere

Posted On 02 Sep 2016
, By
0

London man vandalizes judicial center

Posted On 19 Apr 2016
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal