Whitley County Judicial Center closed because of water damage
The Whitley County Judicial Center is expected to be closed this week due to a water leak.
Clerk Gary Barton said the building has suffered significant damage from the leak that poured water into his office.
The staff in Williamsburg will be working from home. The clerk’s office in Corbin will continue to operate normally for those needing to renew driver’s licenses, file paperwork and do other business.