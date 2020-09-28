Whitley County joins Williamsburg in cancelling athletic contests for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4











An announcement was made late Sunday evening that Williamsburg Independent Schools would be cancelling all athletic contests for the following week. On Monday morning, Whitley County Schools announced their decision to do the same.

An e-mail from Williamsburg High School Athletic Director Jerry Herron Sunday evening announced that, “All games, matches, and meets for the week of September 28 to October 4 are cancelled do to KDE/KHSAA Covid 19 guidelines involving WILLIAMSBURG I.S.D.”