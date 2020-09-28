Whitley County joins Williamsburg in cancelling athletic contests for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4
An announcement was made late Sunday evening that Williamsburg Independent Schools would be cancelling all athletic contests for the following week. On Monday morning, Whitley County Schools announced their decision to do the same.
An e-mail from Williamsburg High School Athletic Director Jerry Herron Sunday evening announced that, “All games, matches, and meets for the week of September 28 to October 4 are cancelled do to KDE/KHSAA Covid 19 guidelines involving WILLIAMSBURG I.S.D.”
Monday’s announcement from Whitley County Schools said, “Colonel Nation, Due to guidelines set by the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Department of Health and the KHSAA, no athletic events involving Whitley County Schools will be played this week (Sept. 28 to Oct. 4).”
“As more data is received, information will be provided on the resumption of athletic events. The health and safety of our student athletes will continue to be our top priority. Accordingly, scheduled football homecoming activities will be postponed and a reschedule date is to be determined. Go Colonels!”
WCHS Athletic Director Bryan Stewart said teams will still have the ability to conduct practices, as long as they continue to follow all recommended safety guidelines.
The News Journal will continue to provide updates on the status of athletic contests involving other coverage area schools.