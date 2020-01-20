Whitley County Intermediate, Middle and High Schools get cleaned and disinfected during MLK holiday











Whitley Intermediate, Middle and High Schools have undergone a disinfecting treatment before students return to class on Tuesday.

Whitley County Detention Center inmates were working at the middle and high schools, while a group of college students from the University of the Cumberlands went to work at Whitley Intermediate.

Superintendent John Siler said the work had been scheduled in anticipation of the holiday weekend, noting similar work was performed at the elementary schools across the county over the Christmas break.

“It is more preventative than anything else,” Siler said.

“Hopefully, this will help keep the flu and other sickness from coming in and spreading,” he said.