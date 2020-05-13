Whitley County housing authorities split over $140k in CARES Act funding











Housing authorities in more than 100 Kentucky communities are receiving $12,596,159 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, including over $140,000 going to housing authorities in Whitley County.

Another $590,293 is going to housing authorities in Kentucky counties that border Whitley County.

This funding is part of the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program.

The Housing Authority of Corbin is receiving $48,222 while the Housing Authority of Williamsburg is receiving $91,807.

It will be used by the Kentucky housing authorities to support prevention and preparation services for their residents, for responding to the Coronavirus pandemic in public housing, and supporting the health and safety of assisted individuals and families across the Commonwealth.

Other local agencies receiving funding, include:

Housing Authority of Middlesboro – $176,256.

Housing Authority of Barbourville – $43,553.

Housing Authority of Pineville – $75,492.

Housing Authority of London – $39,083.

Housing Authority of McCreary County – $23,097.

Pineville/Bell County Community Development Agency – $41,370.

Barbourville Urban Renewal & CDA – $14,906.

Cumberland Valley Regional Housing Authority – $140,460.

Laurel County Section 8 Housing – $36,076.

“The coronavirus is a health and economic crisis that is impacting every Kentuckian. I’m proud that my CARES Act is delivering vital funds to help the most vulnerable in communities across Kentucky,” said U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. “I’m grateful to the dedicated individuals and organizations who serve those in need, especially during these challenges times. Kentuckians are stepping up to help their neighbors, and I continue to be inspired by their service. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue to support their work in the Senate.”