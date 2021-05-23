Whitley County home to pair of Certified Farm Markets











Moonlight Meat Processing and Moonlight Meat Shop of Whitley County are two of the 108 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.

In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, these markets have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that this market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal, according to a Kentucky Farm Bureau release.

Located in a newly renovated building on Main Street in downtown Williamsburg, Moonlight Meat Shop’s focus is on stocking as many local products as possible.

Their sister location, Moonlight Meat Processing Inc., located at 90 AJ Sutton Road, is a USDA Inspected Meat Processing Plant which processes beef, pork, lamb and goat. Because of their sister location, Moonlight Meat Shop is able to offer meat that is raised in Whitley and surrounding counties.

Along with meat, they stock a large variety of Kentucky Proud items, such as cheese, eggs, sauces, rubs, jams and jellies, pickles and wood chips for smoking meat. For more information on Moonlight Meat Processing and Moonlight Meat Shop visit their website at www.moonlightmeat.com.

“While the past year has been difficult on many levels due to the pandemic, we did see heightened awareness in locally produced foods as more and more consumers turned to their nearby KFB Certified Farm Markets to experience the goodness of fresh, homegrown products,” said KFB President Mark Haney. “We look forward to continuing that trend in 2021 as this program grows and continues to benefit our market members, as well as all of their customers.”

Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in its online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.

The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website – kyfb.com/ certified – for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.