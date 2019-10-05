Whitley County High School student dies in ATV accident Friday night











A Whitley County High School junior has died as the result of an ATV accident in Campbell County, Tenn. Friday evening.

Fisher Barton, 17, of Jellico, was involved in the accident some time after 8:00 p.m. Barton was apparently riding with a group of friends when the accident occurred.

Barton was a popular student at WCHS, and participated in the school’s skeet and trap shooting program and Whitley County FFA.

More information on this story as it becomes available.