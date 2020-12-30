Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County High School looking for new head football coach

Posted On 30 Dec 2020
Whitley County High School is looking for a new head football coach.

Jep Irwin, who has served as head coach of the Colonels for the past two seasons, has resigned.

Published reports indicate that he is leaving Whitley County to take over as head coach at South Laurel High School where he served as head coach previously from 2002-2005.

“We want to thank Coach Irwin for the commitment he has displayed over the course of the last two years in developing the student-athletes of WCHS. We wish Coach Irwin and his family the best of luck as they return home to Laurel County,” Whitley County High School wrote in a release Tuesday.

The search for a new head football coach at Whitley County High School will begin immediately.

