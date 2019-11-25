Whitley County High School land-judging team wins state title











The Whitley County High School Land-Judging team captured first place in state competition recently against 24 other Kentucky teams. Team members pictured above, back row: Jacob Hensley, Naythan Jewell, Daniel Conway; front row: Leslie Monhollen and Chelsey Logan. The team boasted a score of 1,035 which is one of highest in competition history. Jacob was the highest individual in the contest scoring a near perfect score of 352; he was one check mark away from perfect, making his score the highest in the competition’s long rich history. Conway had the second highest score, Jewell had the 3rd highest score, and Monhollen placed 10th. The contest involves students having to judge the site based on its physical characteristics such as slope, erosion, depth, and drainage issues. Then students determined its best use-age capabilities and then determined what conservation recommendations they would make to that site as well. This team will now advance to national competition in Oklahoma City in May, and is only the second team in school history to advance to the national competition.