Whitley County High School begins search for new football coach

Posted On 08 Jan 2021
The search for a new head football coach at Whitley County High School has begun.

Athletic Director Bryan Stewart said the vacancy created when Coach Jep Irwin resigned to take the job at South Laurel has been posted on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website.

However, there is no timeframe for when a new coach will be selected.

“We want it to be the right fit,” Stewart said noting that school officials are still working on the process and setting up the timeline.

Irwin, who was hired in January 2019 to replace Jason Chappell

At the time, Irwin was returning to the area after coaching at Lassiter High School in Marietta, Georgia.

During Irwin’s previous local coaching stint between 2002 and 2005, Irwin coached at South Laurel, going 9-3 in 2005.

“We appreciate what Jep has done the past couple of years,” Stewart said.

In two seasons leading the Colonels, Irwin won 10 games, including going 8-4 in 2019.

“We want to thank Coach Irwin for his dedication,” Stewart said.

