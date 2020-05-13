Whitley County High School announces new boys varsity basketball coach











A press release from Whitley County Schools Tuesday said the following:

The Whitley County School District announces the hiring of a new head boys’ basketball coach today. Mark White will be coming to Whitley from Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee where he led the Rams to the state quarter finals this year. White has also coached junior college teams in Florida and Mississippi and was an assistant coach at the Division I level under Rick Stansbury at Mississippi State University. White will be replacing Coach Jerry Overbey who resigned earlier in the year.

When asked about his new position White commented,” Words cannot express my excitement for the opportunity to coach at Whitley County High. What drew me to this job was the quality of the kids, their level of talent and their resiliency and work ethic. Once I interviewed and met with the committee, I was blown away by the school administration’s total commitment and investment in these students. I look forward to working with them and becoming a part of this community.”

Coach White’s overall record as a collegiate head coach is 240-99. Whitley County High School Principal Bob Lawson said of the hire, “Coach White has a track record of creating a winning culture. He believes in hard work and preparation which meets our brand. We feel blessed to have him and want to give him a huge Colonel PRIDE welcome.”

A formal introduction of White will take place at a later date via the school district’s social media outlets.