By Teresa Brooks

During the Annual JROTC Organization Day, Whitley County High School conducted a Change of Command Ceremony. The ceremony consist of the outgoing commander passing the Battalion Colors to the Senior Army Instructor symbolizing the relinquishing of command at which time the Senior Army Instructor hands the Battalion Colors to the incoming commander symbolizing the confidence he has in the commander to lead the battalion. The outgoing commander, C/LTC Jarod Wynn passes the Colors to COL Steve Sears, Senior Army Instructor which in turn hands the Colors to the incoming commander C/MAJ Bryce Gibbs.