Whitley County Health Department reports zero new CVOID–19 cases Thursday











“We are thrilled to report no knew COVID–19 cases today.”

That was the full text of the daily update released by the Whitley County Health Department.

It marks the first day with zero cases reported since early April.

It also marks the continuation of a downward trend in daily COVID–19 numbers over the last four days.

Whitley County had two new cases on Monday and also on Tuesday. One additional case was reported on Wednesday.

The county has seen 165 people test positive with 114 of those confirmed.

Of the 165 cases, 84 remain active.