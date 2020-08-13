Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Health Department reports zero new CVOID–19 cases Thursday

Posted On 13 Aug 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

“We are thrilled to report no knew COVID–19 cases today.”

That was the full text of the daily update released by the Whitley County Health Department.

It marks the first day with zero cases reported since early April.

It also marks the continuation of a downward trend in daily COVID–19 numbers over the last four days.

Whitley County had two new cases on Monday and also on Tuesday. One additional case was reported on Wednesday.

The county has seen 165 people test positive with 114 of those confirmed.

Of the 165 cases, 84 remain active.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Knox County reports ninth COVID-19 fatality, one COVID-19 positive Barbourville Dairy Queen employee Wednesday

Posted On 12 Aug 2020
, By
0

Williamsburg Maintenance Department quarantined due to COVID-19

Posted On 12 Aug 2020
, By
0

New COVID-19 cases reported in Bell, Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties Tuesday

Posted On 12 Aug 2020
, By
0

Inspections

Posted On 12 Aug 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal