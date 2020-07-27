Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Health Department reports nine new COVID–19 cases since Saturday

Posted On 27 Jul 2020
The Whitley County Health Department announced nine new COVID–19 cases Monday afternoon.

Officials noted that five of those are from Sunday and four are from Monday.

With those new cases, 89 cases have been reported in Whitley County since early April.

Twenty-seven of those cases have been confirmed through testing, while 62 are probable, meaning the individual displayed the symptoms of COVID–19.

Of the 34 active cases, three of the cases are hospitalized, while 31 are isolating at home.

