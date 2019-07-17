Whitley County Health Department offering free Hep. A. vaccinations July 25, July 30











In January 530 people took advantage of a free Hepatitis A vaccination clinic held in Williamsburg. Those needing either the first or second parts of their vaccinations will have a chance to get them from free with two upcoming clinics, which are for people who are either uninsured or underinsured.

The Whitley County Health Department will be providing the free adult Hepatitis A Vaccine Clinics on Thursday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 30, from noon – 6 p.m. at the Whitley County Health Department’s main office, which is located at 368 Penny Lane, Williamsburg.

Both clinics will be in the lower level conference room, which has an entrance in the back of the building.

“We are using ‘317 vaccines’ for this clinic. We are targeting specifically adults at least 19 years of age, who are uninsured or underinsured which is the population more likely to have a hard time getting the vaccine elsewhere,” said Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein.

“Underinsured means a person might have insurance, but it does not cover Hepatitis A vaccine. ‘317 vaccine’ is a federal program via KY DPH – Section 317 of the Public Health Service Act that authorizes federal purchase of vaccines. No one who appears at the clinic for a Hepatitis vaccine will be required to pay and we aren’t going to ask people to prove they’re uninsured or underinsured.”

The Hepatitis A vaccination requires two doses taken six months apart.

“It is the same vaccine at the same dosage so it does not matter if this is a person’s first or second dose. We did time these clinics as a way to close the loop for those who attended a January clinic, but we are happy to vaccinate those that need a first dose too,” Rein said.

“It helps if the person knows when and where they got their first dose if that’s the case so we can record it in our system, but if for some reason a person already got a second dose and mistakenly gets a third dose, it doesn’t increase any risks for adverse reactions…It’s just an unnecessary and expensive jab.”

Rein added that the health department actively offers Hepatitis A vaccine in its regular clinics and through its Harm Reduction Clinics.

“If someone misses the special Hepatitis A Vaccine Clinics or doesn’t fall into that main target population, they should contact us to find the best location/time that works to get them immunized,” she noted.

For more information, call 549-3380.