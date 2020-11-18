Whitley County Health Department issues two public health notices











The Whitley County Health Department announced 17 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,153.

There are 140 active cases, of which, five are hospitalized.

With the additional cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 49.2, placing it in the red zone.

Whitley County officials also announced a public health notice concerning the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at Corbin City Hall.

According to the notice, anyone who was in the office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13, may have been exposed to COVID–19.

“This notice applies only if you were obtaining driver’s license services at the Corbin office,” health department officials stated in the notice.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed is advised to self-quarantine and stay home.

“Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID–19 and consult their healthcare provider,” officials noted.

The health department also issued a public health notice concerning the deli counter at the Williamsburg Walmart on Monday.

Anyone who was at the deli counter between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID–19

“This notice does not apply if you did not interact with others at the deli counter,” health department official stressed.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 49 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total 2,090.

There are currently 713 active cases, of which 16 are hospitalized.

According to officials, 48 previous cases have been determined to have recovered.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 57.6, placing it in the red zone.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced 19 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,081.

There are currently 205 active cases in the county.

With the new cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 27.5, placing it in the red zone.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 17 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,091.

Officials stated there are currently 90 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized.

Two of the active cases involve individuals in long term care facilities. Seven of the active cases involve inmates at the Bell County Forestry Camp.

With the new cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at. 40.1, placing it in the red zone.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday brought the third-highest number of new cases across the commonwealth with 2,931 reported.

Beshear said the number is part of a recent trend, noting that the day with the highest number of cases was Saturday and the second highest was on Friday.

“This is very dangerous territory,” Beshear said.

In addition, Beshear noted that Tuesday saw the highest number of COVID–19 related deaths with 33.

“That includes a 30-something and 50-something,” Beshear said of individuals who died.

“That is a lot of families. A lot of suffering that is occurring all over the commonwealth,” he said.

The COVID–19 incidence rate across the commonwealth has continued to increase with 106 of Kentucky’s 120 counties now posting average daily cases in excess of 25 per 100,000 of their population, placing them in the red zone.

The remaining 14 counties fall in the orange zone.

Beshear reiterated that he would be announcing new steps that would be used in an effort to lower the spread.

“It is time to get control of the beast,” Beshear said.

When questioned by members of the media, Beshear declined to provide specifics on what the steps would entail, but emphasized they would not be as harsh as those taken in March when businesses were ordered closed.

“It is not going to look like March,” Beshear said noting that while the number of cases is increasing there is sufficient personal protection equipment and widespread testing in place.

Beshear did say they are not recommendations and would be steps that everyone should be taking.

However, he is waiting to announce and enact the steps in order to speak with the groups they will impact.

“We want to address their concerns because, even when we announced these new steps, we need everyone to buy into it,” Beshear said.