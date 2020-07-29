Whitley County Health Department issues public notice concerning potential COVID–19 exposure at Saxton Baptist Church











The Whitley County Health Department has issued a public notice concerning the potential exposure to COVID–19 of those who attended Sunday services at Saxton Baptist Church in Williamsburg.

Health Department Director Marcy Rein said she elected to issue the notice after learning that two or more people outside of family members or those who live together, have recently contracted the virus.

“The public notice doesn’t imply that they failed to do anything,” Rein said of church officials or members of the congregation. “It is out of an abundance of caution.”

Rein said the goal is not to punish anyone but to determine the connections that have resulted in it being contracted, who else the individuals may have come into contact with.

“We are trying to develop the big picture,” Rein said.

Rein said in order for the health department to issue a public notice concerning a business or organization and a communicable disease, two out of four critera must be met.

Those criteria include:

More than 10 people present

The use of physical distancing and face coverings

Cluster of more than two people testing positive

That cluster not involving people from the same household

Anyone who believes they may be at risk to potential exposure is asked to self-quarantine and contact the health department at 549-3380.

“Individuals who feel ill should also contact their healthcare provider,” health department officials stated.