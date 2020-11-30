Whitley County Health Department issues public health notices concerning one restaurant, two churches











The Whitley County Health Department issued three COVID–19 public health notices on Monday concerning one Williamsburg restaurant and two Williamsburg area churches.

According to officials, anyone that ordered food at Wendy’s at the Pilot Travel Center on East Ky. 92 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, or 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 may have been exposed.

In addition, those who attended either the 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22 Sunday service at Main Street Baptist Church, or the 6 p.m. service at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on Savoy-Clear Creek Road on Nov. 22 may have been exposed.

Individuals who believe they may be at risk of potential exposure are advised to self-quarantine and stay at home.

Those, who feel ill, should get tested for COVID–19 and consult their healthcare provider.

Those with additional questions concerning these health notices may contact the health department at 549-3380.