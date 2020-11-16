Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Health Department issues COVID-19 public health notice

Posted On 16 Nov 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

If you were recently at the deli counter at the Williamsburg Walmart Supercenter, then you may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a public health notice issued by the Whitley County Health Department Monday afternoon.

The notice applies to people, who were at the deli counter on Wednesday, Nov. 11, or Thursday, Nov. 12, between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“This notice does not apply if you did not interact with others at the deli counter. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380,” the Whitley County Health Department wrote in a release.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Williamsburg getting $10,000 sidewalk grant for Main Street

Posted On 13 Nov 2020
, By
0

Inspections

Posted On 04 Nov 2020
, By
0

COVID-19 public health notice issued regarding Corbin book store

Posted On 02 Nov 2020
, By
0

Whitley County Health Department issues public health notice

Posted On 30 Oct 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal