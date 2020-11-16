Whitley County Health Department issues COVID-19 public health notice











If you were recently at the deli counter at the Williamsburg Walmart Supercenter, then you may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a public health notice issued by the Whitley County Health Department Monday afternoon.

The notice applies to people, who were at the deli counter on Wednesday, Nov. 11, or Thursday, Nov. 12, between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“This notice does not apply if you did not interact with others at the deli counter. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380,” the Whitley County Health Department wrote in a release.