Whitley County Health Department issues COVID-19 public health notice Wednesday











The Whitley County Health Department has issued a COVID-19 public health notice regarding a fast food restaurant in south Corbin.

Anyone who visited the drive-through at the McDonald’s at 1977 Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, between 6 am and 2 pm may have been exposed to COVID-19.

This notice applies to drive-through customers. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home.

Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at (606) 549-3380.