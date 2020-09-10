Whitley County Health Department issues COVID-19 exposure warning for recent patrons of Brooklyn Brothers Pizza in Corbin











The Whitley County Health Department has issued a public notice of potential COVID-19 exposure for patrons, who recently dined at Brooklyn Brothers Pizza, which is located at 1890 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin.

The notification is for customers, who dined in at the restaurant between 4 – 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, or Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“This notice does not apply to those who did take-out only. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380,” the health department wrote in the notice, which is on its website.

Brooklyn Brothers announced the possible exposure on its website early Thursday afternoon.

“Our love, prayers and support goes out to an employee, Emily Moore, who tested positive for COVID-19. To ensure the safety of our staff and customers, the coworkers, who worked with her, have been put in quarantine. We have sanitized every corner of the restaurant to maintain a safe and clean restaurant during this time. Get well soon Emily!” the restaurant wrote in the post.