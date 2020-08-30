Whitley County Health Department giving flu shots this year, just not yet











Contrary to what rumors circulating on social media are saying, the Whitley County Health Department will be giving flu shots this year.

“I’m not sure where that rumor started. We will be giving flu shots this season like we usually do,” said Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein.

While the health department will be giving flu shots this year, it is not giving flu shots yet for one major reason. It doesn’t have its stock of flu vaccine yet.

The health department gets its flu vaccine right before it is time to begin administering the vaccine, but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not support getting the flu vaccine in August.

“Instead, it is recommended to get the vaccine in September or October. Later than October is OK too. Everyone six months and older should get a flu shot every year,” Rein added.

There are a few exceptions about who should get the flu shot, such as people who are allergic to the components.

Flu shots will be available from lots of sources in the community, including healthcare providers and pharmacies, Rein added.

Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection with the viruses that are used to make the vaccine, according to the CDC’s website.

“There is no evidence that getting a flu vaccine increases the risk of getting COVID-19. There are many benefits from flu vaccination and preventing flu is always important, but in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more important to do everything possible to reduce illnesses and preserve scarce health care resources,” the CDC wrote on its website.