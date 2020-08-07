Previous Story
Whitley County Health Department announces seven new COVID–19 cases on Friday
Posted On 07 Aug 2020
Comment: 0
The Whitley County Health Department announced seven new COVID–19 Friday, bringing Whitley County’s total to 160.
With those seven new cases, Whitley County ends the week with 34 additional cases.
Eight cases were reported Thursday, four cases on Wednesday, six cases on Tuesday, and nine cases were reported on Monday, which also factors in cases over the weekend.
To date, Whitley County has suffered one COVID–19 related fatality.
With Friday’s cases, officials noted that Whitley County currently has 79 active cases. Seventy–five of those are isolating at home and four are hospitalized.
Officials noted that the next update in Whitley County would occur Monday afternoon.