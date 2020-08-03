Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Health Department announces nine new COVID–19 cases since Friday

The Whitley County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID–19 Monday.

The new cases include two from the weekend and seven on Monday.

This is the health department’s first update since Friday afternoon.

The newest cases bring the total number in Whitley County to 135.

Of those cases, 66 are currently active while 68 have recovered.

Two of the active cases are isolating in the hospital while 64 at isolating at home.

Ninety-four of the cases have been confirmed through testing with 41 listed as probable, meaning the individuals experienced the symptoms of COVID–19.

There has been one COVID–19 related fatality in Whitley County since the first case in early April.

Additional information is available on the Whitley County Health Department Facebook page.

