Whitley County has a new centenarian; Foley recently celebrates 100th birthday











World War II veteran and COVID survivor, Warren Foley, of Williamsburg, celebrated his 100th birthday on November 7, 2020.

He is a member and deacon at Highland Park Baptist Church, and is currently a resident at the Williamsburg Nursing Home. The nursing home threw Warren a birthday party to celebrate his big milestone birthday. Sadly, his family was not able to attend the celebration because of COVID; however, they were able to sing happy birthday to him through his window.

Born and raised in the small community of Gatliff in Nevisdale, KY, Warren later moved to Williamsburg where he lived and raised his family. His daughter, Evelyn Meadors, said she remembers him going to work at the RC Plant in Williamsburg when she was around 5-years-old, and he continued to work there until it went out of business.

Evelyn says Warren has always said, “you’ve got to get out and do something every day to keep you going.” She said it hasn’t been all that long ago that she took him to the grocery store and he saw the Pepsi man stocking and her dad fell right in trying to help the Pepsi employee stock.

Never one to be known to sit still, Warren is always out in the halls or visiting someone in the nursing home every day. He enjoys telling others about living during the depression years and his army experience.

She said she is sure that her dad would be working somewhere if he could. That’s his secret. He has always contributed his long life to staying busy and hard work.

He has two children, Evelyn Meadors and Edwin Foley, both of Williamsburg.