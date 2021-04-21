Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Grand Jury returns record 122 indictments Monday

Posted On 21 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Because of not being able to meet for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Whitley County Grand Jury met on both April 6 and April 7 and returned a record 122 indictments while issuing its report Monday.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Williamsburg man indicted for murder

Posted On 21 Apr 2021
, By
0

Whitley County Grand Jury issues nearly 90 drug indictments Monday

Posted On 21 Apr 2021
, By
0

Grand Jury hands down indictments in Knox County

Posted On 02 Dec 2020
, By
0

Whitley County Grand Jury indicts Corbin man for strangulation

Posted On 18 Nov 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal