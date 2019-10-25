Previous Story
Whitley County Grand Jury indicts 33 people on drug-related charges
Posted On 25 Oct 2019
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted 33 people on drug-related charges while issuing their regular monthly report Monday morning.
According to indictments and the grand jury report, the following people were indicted:
- Steven McCullah, 30, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Terry Vaughn, 40, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
- Joshua Higginbotham, 33, and Chad Lawson, 42, both of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug not specified).
- Nancy Childress, 27, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Tamatha Spencer, 34, of Owensboro, and Coy Estes, 36, of Louisville – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Cecil King, 42, of Siler, and Christy Hensley, 40, of Barbourville – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Hensley was also indicted for tampering with physical evidence.
- Heath Coomes, 41, of Owensboro – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense.
- Sophia Johnson, 53, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alecia Prewitt, 28, of Stearns – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- John Baldwin, 40, of Williamsburg – trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Daniel Canada, 39, Heather Husky, 21, Keith Floyd, 40, and Rachel Wisdom, 38, all of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Canada and Husky were also indicted for first-degree promoting contraband. Wisdom was also indicted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Arnold Wright, 55, of Three Rivers, Michigan, Joseph Hudson, 34, of North Webster, Indiana, and Ruthann Bailey, 25, of Coldwater, Michigan – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
- Hannah Moore, 27, of Williamsburg – two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Cruz Blaylock, 29, and Stacey Carman, 36, both of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Carman was also indicted for tampering with physical evidence.
- Angela Callebs, 50, of Richmond – tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methadone), and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Cari Douglas, 33, of Corbin, and Kerry Howard, 54, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Anthony Saylor, 40, of Williamsburg – two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Hydrocodone).
- Shannon Wynn, 41, of Corbin – first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Patricia Hensley, 30, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Roxanne Harvey, 47, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Joseph Moore, 49, of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mark Lawson, 35, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Jeffery Root, 44, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and tampering with physical evidence.