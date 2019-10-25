Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Grand Jury indicts 33 people on drug-related charges

Posted On 25 Oct 2019
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted 33 people on drug-related charges while issuing their regular monthly report Monday morning.

According to indictments and the grand jury report, the following people were indicted:

  • Steven McCullah, 30, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Terry Vaughn, 40, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
  • Joshua Higginbotham, 33, and Chad Lawson, 42, both of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug not specified).
  • Nancy Childress, 27, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Tamatha Spencer, 34, of Owensboro, and Coy Estes, 36, of Louisville – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Cecil King, 42, of Siler, and Christy Hensley, 40, of Barbourville – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Hensley was also indicted for tampering with physical evidence.
  • Heath Coomes, 41, of Owensboro – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense.
  • Sophia Johnson, 53, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alecia Prewitt, 28, of Stearns – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • John Baldwin, 40, of Williamsburg – trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Daniel Canada, 39, Heather Husky, 21, Keith Floyd, 40, and Rachel Wisdom, 38, all of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Canada and Husky were also indicted for first-degree promoting contraband. Wisdom was also indicted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
  • Arnold Wright, 55, of Three Rivers, Michigan, Joseph Hudson, 34, of North Webster, Indiana, and Ruthann Bailey, 25, of Coldwater, Michigan – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
  • Hannah Moore, 27, of Williamsburg – two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Cruz Blaylock, 29, and Stacey Carman, 36, both of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Carman was also indicted for tampering with physical evidence.
  • Angela Callebs, 50, of Richmond – tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methadone), and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
  • Cari Douglas, 33, of Corbin, and Kerry Howard, 54, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Anthony Saylor, 40, of Williamsburg – two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Hydrocodone).
  • Shannon Wynn, 41, of Corbin – first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Patricia Hensley, 30, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Roxanne Harvey, 47, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Joseph Moore, 49, of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Mark Lawson, 35, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Jeffery Root, 44, of Corbin – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and tampering with physical evidence.
