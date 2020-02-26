Previous Story
Whitley County Grand Jury indicts 10 people on drug charges
Posted On 26 Feb 2020
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted 10 people on drug-related charges while issuing its monthly report Monday, including:
- Eva Jean Carr, 36, of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Kelly Ward, 26, of Williamsburg – three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Wesley Croley, 32, of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and tampering with physical evidence. (Ward and Croley were indicted in connection with the same case).
- Jerry Mosley, 44, of Gray, and Danny Sizemore, 34, of Corbin – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Jennifer Sutton, 33, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Pamela Smiddy, 49, and Gregory Branham, 48, both of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tammy C. Douglas, 47, and Leland Evans, 46, both of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans was also indicted for second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone).