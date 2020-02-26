Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Grand Jury indicts 10 people on drug charges

Posted On 26 Feb 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted 10 people on drug-related charges while issuing its monthly report Monday, including:

  • Eva Jean Carr, 36, of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Kelly Ward, 26, of Williamsburg – three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Wesley Croley, 32, of Williamsburg – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and tampering with physical evidence. (Ward and Croley were indicted in connection with the same case).
  • Jerry Mosley, 44, of Gray, and Danny Sizemore, 34, of Corbin – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Jennifer Sutton, 33, of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
  • Pamela Smiddy, 49, and Gregory Branham, 48, both of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tammy C. Douglas, 47, and Leland Evans, 46, both of Williamsburg – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans was also indicted for second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone).
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Williamsburg man indicted over pipe bombs

Posted On 26 Feb 2020
, By
0

Harrodsburg man indicted for firing gun outside Baptist Health Corbin

Posted On 20 Feb 2020
, By
0

Update: Pharmacy employee accused of drug theft, but pharmacy says type of missing drugs listed by police inaccurate

Posted On 19 Feb 2020
, By
0

Grand jury indicts four people in connection with two separate stolen automobile cases

Posted On 26 Jan 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal