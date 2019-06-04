Whitley County grad Jared Wilson beats stage 4 cancer, gets accepted to Princeton











No amount of words on a page could ever do justice to the journey that Whitley County senior Jared Wilson has been on since the 2018-19 school year began back in August. No amount of words, no matter how carefully or thoughtfully strung together, could ever adequately describe the broad range of emotion that he has experienced, or properly convey the struggle that he has had to endure to get to this point. Jared’s incredible story is one that is definitely worth telling, however, so the following words will attempt to do just that, even though they are likely to fall short.

Coming into this past school year, Wilson was just like most other high school seniors. He was concerned with his classes, running cross country and having fun with his friends during his final days as a Whitley County Colonel. However, things took a very abrupt turn for the worse when he received an earth shattering diagnosis of stage 4 testicular cancer.

“It really took me by surprise,” said Wilson. “I hadn’t had any issues until my stomach started hurting, then I was blindsided by the diagnosis. I like to make plans. I had all these plans for the school year, but then we’re suddenly having to rush to the hospital. I’m not going to lie… I was very scared.”

Wilson’s frightening diagnosis came, amazingly, on the very first day of school. He had been present for a half day, leaving around lunchtime for a previously scheduled doctor’s appointment. It was not long after that he and his family got the shocking news that not only did he have an advanced form of cancer, but that it had also already spread to his lungs, abdomen and neck.

For Wilson, this was just the beginning of an unbelievable process. A process that ultimately led to him defeating a life-threatening disease, returning to school, attending his senior prom, addressing his classmates at this past Sunday’s commencement ceremonies at the Corbin Arena and getting accepted to attend college at Princeton University beginning later this summer.

“I had to take each day one at a time,” Wilson explained. “I wasn’t sure if I would be able to survive this or not. In most cases stage 4 is fatal, but I wanted to keep fighting for myself, and for everyone that I knew was supporting me. I was exhausted each and every day, but I wanted to still get out of the bed, and try to do the most that I could.”

Throughout Wilson’s difficult road to recovery, the local community rallied around him. Benefit 5k races were organized, as were yard sales, concerts and other charity events. “Team Jared” t-shirts and wristbands could be seen all over town in Williamsburg, Corbin and surrounding communities. Cross country teams in neighboring counties were regularly presenting Colonels head coach David Lennon with monetary donations that they had collected in order to help with medical costs. The amount of prayers and well wishes was truly staggering.

“The support has been phenomenal,” said Wilson. “Community is all about helping each other out when we are weak. It has really touched me, and I want everyone to know that every helping hand has been a blessing.”

Throughout treatments, surgeries and some unfortunate complications that resulted in an extended hospital stay to treat sepsis, Wilson never lost his positive attitude. Even in the darkest of times, he remained focused on getting better, and moving on with his life. Eventually, his fighting spirit and relentless pursuit of better days ahead got him to where he wanted to be… home. Back with his family, back with his friends and back to the business of making an impact as one of the most all-around impressive student-athletes to ever grace the halls of Whitley County High School.

Not only is Wilson currently cancer free and making plans to leave Williamsburg for New Jersey to begin the next chapter of his life as a student at one of the most prestigious Ivy League schools in the country, he is doing so as one of the most decorated Colonels in school history.

In addition to running cross country and track, Wilson was also a member of the WCHS golf team before he was sidelined with his illness. He was a member of the academic team, and served as senior class president. He was also vice president of Educators Rising, and president of the Kentucky Junior Historical Society. Additional accolades include president of the National Honors Society and secretary of the BETA Club, and oh yeah, before he got sick he was also in the process of putting together what he called an “advisory council to the superintendent” that would be responsible for presenting concerns of students to the Board of Education.

What does a young man like this go to college to study, you might ask? To be a nuclear physicist, of course. And no, that is not sarcasm.

“When I was first diagnosed, I wasn’t thinking about college,” Wilson said. “I almost didn’t apply at all, but my teachers, my parents and my doctors all encouraged me to do it. It took me a little longer to get all of my stuff in, and I didn’t really expect what happened. When I learned that I had been accepted to Princeton, it was just a great moment.”

Obviously, there is no shortage of people who will be quick to praise Wilson for everything that he has accomplished, in spite of the overwhelming odds against him. Included in that list is Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him,” said Siler. “The battle that he has been through, the character and the attitude that he has shown, it has all been so inspiring for everyone in the community. It’s amazing, and it speaks volumes about his faith, his family and the type of person that he is. If everyone had the kind of outlook that he does, how much better would this world be?”

Coach David Lennon added, “Jared is incredibly tough mentally both as a runner, and as an individual. That mental toughness gave him the strength to fight through this. Even though he wasn’t running with us this year, he was still with us. Even in his absence, he provided such strong leadership, and he was really an inspiration to me personally.”

Finally, WCHS Principal Bob Lawson said of Wilson, “He is certainly a testament to strength of spirit and character. He always kept a positive outlook, and a good attitude. I give a lot of credit to the job that this young man’s family did in raising him. He has been an inspiration to us all.”

“This was nothing short of a miracle from the Lord,” Lawson concluded. “A lot of prayers have been answered, and it has just been very inspiring to see an entire community united in prayer like they have been for him.”

“It has been a rough journey,” Wilson said when asked to reflect back on all that has transpired over the last ten months. “But I think it has also been very positive. Such an experience humbles an individual, and it has motivated me to help others that are going through what I have. I have made a lot of connections, and I want to continue to use those to help in any way that I can.”

Wilson will continue to see doctors every three months moving forward. If he stays in the clear for an entire year, he will only have to receive check-ups every six months. If everything is still looking good after three more years, he can begin yearly visits.

“I am super-thankful to have had the experiences that I’ve had in the last few weeks,” Wilson said of being able to make it back home and back to school before the end of the 2018-19 school year. “The fact that I got to have a few days of my senior year after everything that I’ve been through was one of the best feelings in the world. To be able to see all of my friends, and to just enjoy some normalcy.”