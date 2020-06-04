Previous Story
Whitley County grad accepted to U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Posted On 04 Jun 2020
Comment: 0
Recent Whitley County High School graduate, Caleb Irwin, is leaving Williamsburg to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York.
Irwin is the son of Whitley County head football coach Jep Irwin and Rebecca Rush-Irwin.
He was a key member of the Colonel football team last season as a receiver, and plans on continuing his athletic career in the military as well.