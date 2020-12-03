Whitley County gingerbread house contest











Do you think you make the best looking gingerbread house in Whitley County? This is your chance to find out or to view some really nice-looking gingerbread houses and help judge which one is the best.

The Whitley County Extension Community Arts Center is sponsoring a gingerbread house decorating contest that is open to all Whitley County residents.

Whitley County Fine Arts Program Assistant Mawnie Belcher said that last year the community arts center held a Christmas event where children and others came in and decorated their own gingerbread Christmas cookies, and played games.

Because of COVID-19, it wasn’t possible to do the Christmas party this year, the center decided to do a gingerbread house decorating contest instead.

“We can’t give out food right now because of COVID-19, but I can give all the directions, and I am going to do a how to video,” said Belcher, who has been teaching children for 17 years about how to make gingerbread houses.

First, second and third place winners will be awarded a beautiful ribbon in four age groups, 1-5 years of age, 6-10 years of age, 11-17 years of age, and adults. First place winners in each age group will also receive an art prize in addition to bragging rights until next year.

Belcher noted that the extension office staff is thinking about creating a fifth category and competing against each other for bragging rights. Monday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. is the drop off date for the gingerbread houses at the community arts center, which is located at 428 Main Street, Williamsburg across the street from city hall.

The houses can be made of anything edible, and should be attached to a paper plate or platter of some type. Non-edible items may be used to stabilize the structure, which doesn’t have to be a house. It could also be a train, car, animal, character, etc. Please include your name, age and phone number on the bottom of your plate.

Adults can assist younger children with their build, but are asked to please allow the children to assist with the build and allow them the creativity to decorate their own house.

Because of COVID-19 and the food element, the extension community arts center will be unable to give out gingerbread house kits or building supplies.

Voting will be done either in-person or online on Wednesday, Dec. 9. On that day, you will be able to cast your vote at the outdoor display from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the center. You can also log onto the center’s Facebook page, whitleycountyfinearts, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on that day to cast your ballot. The Facebook page will include a link to cast your vote.

“We would appreciate all community members to support the arts by casting your vote,” the extension service wrote in a release. All gingerbread houses will be on display Thursday, Dec. 9 from noon – 6 p.m., and on Friday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the community arts center.

The gingerbread houses can be picked up on Monday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, contact Belcher at by calling 549-7373, or e-mail her at mawnie.belcher@uky.edu.