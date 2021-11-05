Whitley County getting at least two new elected officials











One thing is for certain.

Over the next 14 months Whitley County will definitely be getting some new elected officials.

Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley previously announced that he would not be seeking re-election next year, and recently submitted a letter to the county announcing that he would be retiring as of Nov. 30, 2021.

On Monday night, 82nd Rep. Regina Huff announced that she would not be seeking re-election next year, and instead was endorsing local attorney Nick Wilson, who has announced that he will be running for the office next year.

Huff, who never aspired to run for public office, initially took over the representative seat after her husband, Dewayne Bunch, was severely injured trying to break up a fight between two students at Whitley County High School. He later died from his injuries.

Over the next decade or so, she has clearly come into her own as a politician, and she embraced the spotlight that comes with public service.

Whitley County’s favorite Survivor winner Nick Wilson has indicated that he plans to file to run for 82nd Representative on the first day of filing on Nov. 3.

I think this is a good move for him. Wilson definitely has name recognition and should make for a formidable candidate. He likely will scare off some would-be candidates.

This isn’t to say that I think Wilson has it wrapped up.

I will be very surprised if he doesn’t draw at least some opposition considering this race will be for an open seat, and Wilson has never run for office before to my knowledge. I wouldn’t want to have to run against him though. He is a smart, likeable guy.

Shelley has been in law enforcement for 21 years. Each has expressed a desire to be able to spend more time with family, which is entirely understandable.

I wish the best for both of them.

Starting Nov. 3, would-be candidates could begin filing to run for elected office. In Whitley County, all county offices will be on the ballot with the exception of Circuit Court Clerk and Commonwealth’s Attorney. Those offices are elected for six-year terms.

In addition, state representative, congressman and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Rand Paul will appear. The filing deadline is Jan. 7.

The election season will definitely be an interesting one.

Retired KSP Lt. and current Corbin school resource officer Bill Elliotte, retired KSP Trooper and current Whitley County school resource officer Scott Bunch, retired Fish and Wildlife supervisor and former jailer Ken Mobley, and current Whitley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Tim Baker are all in the running for Whitley County Sheriff. Any of the four would make a good sheriff in my opinion.

With no incumbent in the sheriff’s race, I expect this one to be a free for all with more candidates jumping into the race, and possibly several more candidates.

As I was saying at the start of this column, we will definitely have a few new elected officials starting in 2023, and I would offer a few pieces of advice for all of our candidates choosing to seek office next year, and in years to come for that matter.

First off, spend a little money, go see a professional photographer and get a good head shot taken, which you can use in campaign materials.

It will make a much better impression on would-be voters.

My second piece of advice is to set up a good Facebook page and regularly use it to communicate with voters.