Whitley County getting $67,725 in emergency road aid funds to repair Louden Meadow Creek Road

Posted On 18 Feb 2019
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday that the Whitley County Fiscal Court will receive $67,725 in county road aid emergency funds to repair a slide on Louden Meadow Creek Road.

The slide is located 0.630 miles east of the 1.2-mile point of Mable Bunch Road, and the repairs will make it safer for cars, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon this highway.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas.  “These emergency funds will help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities.”

The Whitley County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

