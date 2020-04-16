Whitley County gets seventh confirmed COVID-19 case; Knox County up to four confirmed cases











The number of COVID-19 cases in Whitley County jumped to seven total cases Thursday morning, and the number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County jumped Wednesday to a total of four.

Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said that the seventh person is a non-hospitalized adult. The health department is still in the early stage of its investigation, and it is unclear whether this case is related to any of the other previously diagnosed cases in Whitley County.

The health department is collaborating with partners to identify people who have had contact with these people and are at risk for infection. Those people will be contacted and provided instructions.

“We ask that people stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19. When you must be away from home, stay at least 6 feet from people you don’t live with,” said Marcy Rein, Whitley County Health Department Director.

Whitley County’s first COVID-19 case was diagnosed on April 6, and has recovered. On April 10, two more cases were reported, and on April 11 two additional cases were reported.

Out of the first six patients, Rein said two of the patients share a household, and two share an employer, but she declined to release further details because of medical privacy laws that prohibit the disclosure a patient’s identity.

Knox County cases

The Knox County Health Department reported its third and fourth confirmed cases Wednesday.

After the third case was confirmed, Knox County Health Department officials said that none of the first three reported cases in Knox County were connected.

In regards to the fourth confirmed case, Knox County officials said Wednesday that epidemiological tracing and contact information was ongoing, and that any close contact would be notified directly by the health department.

On April 6, Knox County’s first confirmed case was announced and it involved an employee of the Barbourville Police Department. Five Barbourville Police officers and Mayor David Thompson were all quarantined because of exposure to the virus, according to the Barbourville Police Department.

On April 11, the second confirmed COVID-19 case was reported.

Other cases

Laurel County has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and has reported two deaths, including a 70-year-old male, who died on Monday, and a 61-year-old male, who died on Tuesday.

According to the Lake Cumberland Health Department’s website, there have been nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in McCreary County. Six of the patients are currently in self-isolation, and three have been released from isolation.

According the state of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Bell County.

As of Wednesday, there were 2,291 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 122 deaths from the virus.

At least 28,324 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website, which was last updated at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

COVID-19 tips

Most people will develop only mild symptoms with COVID-19 infection. However, some people are at a higher risk for severe illness. These include people older than 60 years and people with health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease, or the immune-compromised. It takes our whole community to keep everyone healthy.

The health department offers these tips:

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.

For more information, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov or call 1.800.722.5725. You can also like the Whitley County Health Department Facebook page.