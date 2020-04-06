Whitley County gets first confirmed case of COVID-19











Whitley County has its first confirmed case of someone with the coronavirus.

The Whitley County Health Department announced Monday that it has received notice of a resident testing positive with COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus).

The Whitley County Health Department’s Epidemiology Rapid Response Team is collaborating with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify people who have had close contact with this person and are at risk for infection. Those people will be contacted and provided instructions.

So far the only information released is that the person is an adult resident of Whitley County.

Health department officials said in a release that additional details about the person couldn’t be provided because of medical privacy laws.

“As this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH, and the people of Whitley County,” said Marcy Rein, Whitley County Health Department Director. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Help our community stay as healthy as possible by staying home. Some people can’t stay at home, like healthcare workers and people working to deliver vital products and services. We appreciate their sacrifices, and you can honor them by staying home.”

Most people will develop only mild symptoms with COVID-19 infection. However, some people are at a higher risk for severe illness. These include people older than 60 years and people with health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease, or immune-compromised. It takes our whole community to keep everyone healthy.

The health department offers these tips:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home with you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:

Between people, who are in close contact with one another or within six feet.

By respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.

For more information, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov or call 1.800.722.5725. You can also like the Whitley County Health Department Facebook page.