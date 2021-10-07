Whitley County Fiscal Court receives clean audit











The Whitley County Fiscal Court received a clean audit from Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon.

The report, which was released on Oct. 5, states, “The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”

The audit included a review of the Whitley County Fiscal Court’s Statement of Receipts, Disbursements, and Changes in Fund Balances – Regulatory Basis for the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2020.

“We are proud to see a good audit result,” said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White. “We are proud of our record with the audits. We have had really good audits throughout my tenure, and it is something my staff works really hard it and strives to do their best at.”

White said, “We are really proud of all they do to keep Whitley County on track.”