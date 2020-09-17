Whitley County Fiscal Court lowers garbage service fees











Usually when a company, a business or a government changes its fees for a service, the price almost always goes up, but a change approved Tuesday will actually lower the rate for something you need.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court voted during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon to change the prices for its relatively new Whitley County Sanitation residential garbage service from $20 per month and $57 per quarter to $17.50 a month and $50 for quarterly payments.

“We are having a really good response to that. We are over 500 customers,” noted Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. “We have very few complaints and a whole lot of people satisfied. It is going well.”

In February, the Whitley County Fiscal Court began residential garbage service to areas of eastern Whitley County. In May, the fiscal court expanded its garbage service to southern Whitley County, and then expanded the garbage service countywide in August.